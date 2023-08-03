  • Menu
‘Wolf’ to ‘Wulfa’: Dubbing blunders in Prabhudeva’s next gets trolled

In recent times, many films are releasing in multiple languages with its pan-India appeal.

In recent times, many films are releasing in multiple languages with its pan-India appeal. Many filmmakers and producers are eager to tap into the vast audience potential across various regions of the country.

Unfortunately, some mistakes take place in the dubbing process, leading to embarrassment. One such recent example is Prabhu Deva’s movie “WOLF,” which will be released in multiple languages.

The film’s teaser poster displayed the Telugu title reads, “Wulfa,” which inadvertently translates to a curse in the Telugu language. Such errors lead to trolling and reflect poorly on the filmmakers’ attention to detail and respect for regional languages.

It is vital to understand that just using Google Translate or blindly relying on the popularity of a star’s name may not suffice. This proves that one must exercise caution when undertaking such ventures, especially for movies with lesser-known actors. We have to see if the makers of “Wolf” realize their mistake, at least now.

