'World Famous Lover' Teaser Will Be Out Tomorrow

Vijay Devarakonda… He is not just a hero but has become a brand! Vijay is not only becoming a role model for all the newbie's but also making the ace actors too eye on him with his awesome and spell bounding performances.

Although his last movie, Dear Comrade getting an average box-office report, his image didn't get affected with it. Now, his latest movie, 'World Famous Lover' is trending on Twitter.

Any guesses that why this movie is trending??? Hold your eyes my dear movie buffs!!! The teaser of this movie is going to hit the internet tomorrow i.e on 3rd January 2020 at 4:05 PM.

This movie has Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leiteas female leads and is produced under Creative Commercials banner.

