Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

'World Famous Lover' Teaser Will Be Out Tomorrow

Highlights

Vijay Devarakonda… He is not just a hero but has become a brand! Vijay is not only becoming a role model for all the newbie’s but also making the ace...

Vijay Devarakonda… He is not just a hero but has become a brand! Vijay is not only becoming a role model for all the newbie's but also making the ace actors too eye on him with his awesome and spell bounding performances.

Although his last movie, Dear Comrade getting an average box-office report, his image didn't get affected with it. Now, his latest movie, 'World Famous Lover' is trending on Twitter.

Any guesses that why this movie is trending??? Hold your eyes my dear movie buffs!!! The teaser of this movie is going to hit the internet tomorrow i.e on 3rd January 2020 at 4:05 PM.

This movie has Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leiteas female leads and is produced under Creative Commercials banner.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT

Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link

CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of...
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on TDP Insider trading in Amaravati
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on...
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...


Top