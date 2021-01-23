Yash to get a shocking remuneration for KGF Chapter:2

Actor Yash shot to nationwide fame after the success of KGF Chapter:1. Before that film, he was just another star actor in the Kannada film industry. But the success of KGF made him a pan-India actor overnight. Given this fame, Yash is now getting a huge remuneration for KGF Chapter 2.

Apparently, the actor is being paid more than Rs. 30 crores for this film. Apart from that, he will also be getting a share of the profits made by the movie. Yash got less than Rs. 15 crores for the first part. Now, he is getting double than that amount. That proves his box-office stamina right now.

KGF 2 has completed its shoot and is in the post-production stages right now. The makers are planning to release it this summer. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this movie features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the other pivotal roles.