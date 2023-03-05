Yash to work with another pan-Indian director for his next?

All the while, there have been reports that "KGF" came Yash, who is a pan Indian superstar now would soon be collaborating with Kannada filmmaker Narthan of "Mufti" fame for his next project.

But the latest reports are suggesting that Yash is not collaborating with Narthan but he is instead in talks with another Kannada filmmaker R Chandru for his next.

Chandru made "Kabzaa" which is gearing up for its release soon and this is a pan Indian film. Apparently, Yash feels Chandru is right man to direct his next as he is already versed in making pan Indian film and that could be the propelling factor for this film. Chandru is already penning a script for the KGF star, it seems. This project could be announced very soon.