Yash's ‘Rajdhani Rowdy’ to Release on June 14

Get ready for a thrilling ride with ‘Rajdhani Rowdy,’ a film produced by Santosh Kumar under the banner of Santosh Entertainments. The movie, directed by the talented KV Raju, boasts rising star Yash, fresh off the success of ‘KGF,’ alongside the stunning Sheena as the leading lady. Mark your calendars for June 14th, because that's when ‘Rajdhani Rowdy’ explodes onto the silver screen!

More than just action and thrills, Rajdhani Rowdy delivers a powerful message about the devastating consequences of substance abuse. The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including the legendary Prakash Raj, who delivers a brilliant performance as a no-nonsense police officer determined to expose the dangers of these choices.



Adding a touch of glamour is the ever-gorgeous Mumait Khan, sure to light up the screen. The film's music, composed by the talented Arjun Janya, is sure to be another highlight.



The film's music, composed by the talented Arjun Janya, is one of its highlights. Arjun Janya's excellent music composition is expected to elevate the film's impact, making it a memorable auditory experience for the audience.



Producer Santosh Kumar expresses his pride in bringing this important story to life: "We are confident that Telugu audiences will connect with this film. It's a story that entertains while leaving a lasting impression."



Releasing on June 14th across most theatres, ‘Rajdhani Rowdy’ promises an impactful cinematic experience.

