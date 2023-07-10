‘Yatra 2’ to start shooting from August first week!

“Yatra 2,” the sequel to the hit political thriller “Yatra,” revealed its motion poster on the late former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s birth anniversary. Mahi V Raghav who whelmed the first part is directing the second one too. The latest buzz is that “Yatra 2” will start filming on August 3, 2023, in Hyderabad. The entire shoot will mainly happen in Hyderabad, with a few scenes in Andhra Pradesh. Tamil actor Jiiva will be seen in the role of YS Jagan. An official announcement regarding this is expected soon.

V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves banners are teaming up for this gripping political thriller, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music director. The film is planned for release in February 2024, creating a lot of anticipation among the audience.