Yatra director Mahi V Raghav's political thriller with Allu Arjun?
The buzz is that Mahi V Raghav approached Allu Arjun with the script and narrated him the same.
Tollywood: Mahi V Raghav is a talented filmmaker in Telugu. Having made his debut with the film Paatashala, he then garnered attention with the film Anando Brahma. Later, he shot to fame with Yatra. Mahi V Raghav is currently working on a political thriller. PVP announced his collaboration with the director.
The buzz is that Mahi V Raghav approached Allu Arjun with the script and narrated him the same. Allu Arjun is also wanting to do a different film next year as he is stuck with regular commercial films and family entertainers. It looks like the initial talks went on well and the actor-director might team up next year.
Mahi V Raghav is busy with the script work of the movie and more details about the project will come out soon.
