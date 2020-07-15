Mahi V Raghav is a talented filmmaker in Telugu. Having made his debut with the film Paatashala, he then garnered attention with the film Anando Brahma. Later, he shot to fame with Yatra. Mahi V Raghav is currently working on a political thriller. PVP announced his collaboration with the director. is a talented filmmaker in Telugu. Having made his debut with the film Paatashala, he then garnered attention with the film Anando Brahma. Later, he shot to fame with Yatra. Mahi V Raghav is currently working on a political thriller. PVP announced his collaboration with the director.

The buzz is that Mahi V Raghav approached Allu Arjun with the script and narrated him the same. Allu Arjun is also wanting to do a different film next year as he is stuck with regular commercial films and family entertainers. It looks like the initial talks went on well and the actor-director might team up next year.

Mahi V Raghav is busy with the script work of the movie and more details about the project will come out soon.