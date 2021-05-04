Yet another remake movie for Venkatesh Daggubati

Senior Hero Victory Venkatesh has a big lineup of interesting projects. Most of his upcoming movies are sequels or remakes. We already knew that Venky is going to star in the sequel film, 'F3'.



Venky is also going to remake the Tamil super hit film Asuran in Telugu as Narappa. He is also busy with 'Drushyam 2', remake of Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 which is also the sequel of Venkatesh's super hit thriller Drushyam. As per the latest reports, Venkatesh is now going to star in yet another remake film. According to the buzz, Venkatesh is now in talks for the Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film, Driving Licence. Touted to be a satirical drama based on class disparity in modern society, this Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer became a blockbuster. Now, Venkatesh is in talks to play the lead role in the Telugu remake of the film.



The discussions are currently going on and nothing is confirmed as of now. We can expect that the further development of the script might increase the possibility of the materialization of this project.

