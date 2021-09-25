Young heroes come up with their trailers

It is all known that post lockdown, the Tollywood film industry has turned busy! All the actors once again started being busy bees with their tight schedules. We have also witnessed the gala aura at the ticket windows in September as a few most awaited movies reached the big screens and also garnered positive responses. Off late, Sharwanand and Siddharth multi-starrer "MahaSamudram" and Sai DharamTej's "Republic" movie are all set to hit the big screens in October. Thus, the recently released trailers have made noise on social media with their intense plots.



First comes Mega hero Sai DharamTej's "Republic" movie. There were rumours that the release date may get postponed as this young hero met with an accident last week. But, Chiranjeevi released the trailer on social media and also put an end to all the rumours announcing the release date. This Mega hero picked an intense political thriller and will be seen as a district collector Panja Abhiram in this movie. He will fight for the betterment of the people and takes a step against the government and fights with the supreme leader Ramya Krishnan for the people. This Deva Katta directorial is bankrolled by J Bhagawan and J Pulla Rao under the banner of JB Entertainments in association with the Zee Studios banner and has Aishwarya Rajesh, JagapathiBabu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju and Sai Dheena in other important roles. This movie will hit the theatres on 1st October, 2021 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Next comes the multi-starrer "MahaSamudram" movie, it will hit the theatres as a Dussehra treat! The recently released trailer gave us a glimpse of the plot. Being an intense love and action tale, it was filled with emotional drama. Rao Ramesh as Guni Babji gave his best and showed off his satirical villanism while Jagapathi Babu also put forward his next level attitude! Even the sensitive love tale of Sharwanand and Aditi Rao Hydari along with Sidharth's rift with Sharwa highlighted the trailer.

"Maha Samudram" movie is directed by "RX 100" fame Ajay Bhupati and is produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under AK Entertainments banner.