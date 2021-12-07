Young Rebel star Prabhas donates Rs. 1 crore for AP CMRF for flood victims

The Young rebel star Prabhas who woos everyone with his energetic performances in the films is also a well-natured person in the real life as he helps most of the people in need now and then. The Bahubali actors never turn back when it comes to the social cause. Against this backdrop, the Chatrapati actor has once again come forward to help the needy, this time to help the flood-hit victims in Andhra Pradesh who lost their livelihood.

The hunk has extended a contribution of Rs. 1 crore for the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund Andhra Pradesh Flood-hit victims. The news was shared by the BA Raju Team with an image of Prabhas where he is seen with a blue jacket coupled with blue bottom. The actor is seen holding the bike.



On the work front, the actor is ready to come before his fans with his upcoming film Radhe Shyam and the post-production works are in progress.

Meanwhile, the Tollywood actors including Junior NTR have also extended their contribution to the state government in the unprecedented times of floods due to the torrential rains. It is known that the state has been affected by floods with several projects being cut off. The state government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is continuing its efforts to help the flood victims.