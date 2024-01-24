Youthful entertainer ‘Before Marriage’ all set to hit theaters on Jan 26

A new youthful entertainer is set to hit Telugu screens with the film "Before Marriage," which promises an engaging story with a youth-centric theme and a meaningful message. The movie is produced by Eddula Jagadeeswar Reddy, son of Y Nageswar Reddy, known for producing films like "Tarzan Sundari," "Prema Collo," and "Samsara Veena" three decades ago under the Sujana Arts banner.



Starring Bharat and Navina Reddy in the lead roles and directed by Sreedhar Reddy Atakula, "Before Marriage" is gearing up for a Republic Day release on January 26, hitting approximately 100 theaters through SKML Motion Pictures Distribution Company. The film explores the intricacies of relationships and aims to resonate with the youth while delivering a meaningful message.

The pre-release event for the film took place at the Hyderabad Film Chamber, where members of the film unit gathered to build anticipation for the upcoming release. Prasanna Kumar, who attended as the chief guest, expressed optimism about the film's potential success, citing the positive response to the trailer and the impactful message for the youth.

Producer Eddula Jagadeeswar Reddy highlighted that "Before Marriage" is based on real events, showcasing the consequences when the youth is misled over trivial matters. He mentioned the success of the song sung by Mangli in the movie and emphasized the film's positive message for the youth, expressing the team's hope for audience love and success.

Lead actor Bharat shared his appreciation for the good story and thanked the director for the opportunity, predicting that "Before Marriage" would be a hit with the youth. Actress Navina Reddy, a Telugu girl, discussed the film's portrayal of the situations faced by an ordinary girl, praising the team's collective effort in bringing the film to life with love and dedication. The entire team is eager for the audience's response as the film hits theaters.