Youtuber Nikhil makes debut with ‘Sangeet’; first glimpse unveiled

On the occasion of popular YouTuber Nikhil Vijendra Simha’s birthday, the makers of SANGEET treated fans with a special 45-second birthday glimpse from the film. The short teaser has already generated excitement, showcasing Nikhil in multiple shades and giving audiences a taste of what’s to come from his debut feature.

*﻿SANGEET* is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Saad Khan, best known for his cult political satire Humble Politician Nograj. The film is being produced by Naveen Manoharan, Chandru Manoharan, and Shravanti Naveen under the prestigious banners Lahari Films and RB Studios.

Written by Saad Khan and Siddhanth Sundar, with music composed by Kalyan Nayak, the film promises to be a refreshing entertainer blending lively storytelling with stylish presentation. The vibrant visuals in the glimpse highlight the film’s lighthearted tone while also underlining Nikhil Vijendra Simha’s versatility as he transitions from a digital star to a big-screen performer.

With shooting in its final stages, the team of SANGEET is gearing up to announce the official release date soon. Fans, meanwhile, have already begun celebrating this birthday gift, with the teaser creating strong buzz across social media platforms.

The special glimpse not only marks an exciting start to Nikhil’s film journey but also positions SANGEET as one of the most anticipated rom-coms in the Telugu industry.