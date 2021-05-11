'Zombie Reddy' sequel on cards?

Tollywood first ever zombie movie 'Zombie Reddy' received a decent response from the audience. Even before the release of the film during the promotions, director Prasanth Varma hinted that there might be a sequel for the film.



As per the latest reports, Prashant Varma was not joking at that time and is now planning to come up with the sequel for the film. Teja Sajja who played the lead role in the first part is likely to star in the sequel as well. It seems like the pre-production works of the film have already commenced and Prashant Varma is also in discussions with Teja Sajja. Just like how 'Zombie Ready' movie revolves around the first wave of coronavirus as the backdrop, the sequel is going to be about the second wave of the covid-19.



Prashant Varma is planning to develop the bounded script as soon as possible and take the film onto the sets very soon. The fans are expecting that the movie will also give a laugh riot for the audience.

