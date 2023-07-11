Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance in New York with his son Connor

Tom Cruise was recently seen with his son Connor, making a rare appearance in New York City, as the father and son duo were seen walking to an AMC theater in Times Square for the promotion of the actor's upcoming film, ' Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning': Part I'.



According to Aceshowbiz, the 'Top Gun: Maverick' star, 61, donned a "casual with a black button-down shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He paired it with reflective aviator sunglasses and a silver wristwatch."

His son, like his father, was dressed casual, wearing a grey collared shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. The duo was also joined by Cruise's older sister, Lee Mapother.

Tom and Connor have only made a handful of public appearances together in the past. "In 2021, the two attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game together in San Francisco, California."

Connor Cruise (28) is shared by Cruise and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman along with his 30-year-old daughter Isabella. He also has a 17-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

In 2018, Nicole Kidman made a strange statement about her relationship with her children.

Elaborating on the matter, she said: "I'm very secretive about all of that. I have to protect all of those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give my life for my children because it is my purpose." reported by Aceshowbiz.

"He also had a hand in his children's decision to dedicate themselves to Scientology like their father. 'They are capable of making their own decisions. They have made the decision to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it is my job to love them,'" Nicole, who Left the church in the 1990s, he added.

"And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe: that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know that love is available and I'm open here."