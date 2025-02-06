Top OTT Releases This Week: ‘Game Changer,’ ‘Newtopia,’ and More

Discover new OTT releases this week, including ‘Game Changer,’ ‘Newtopia,’ ‘Mrs.,’ & an India vs Pakistan cricket documentary. Streaming details here.

This week, streaming platforms are introducing a variety of new content, including romantic fantasies, family dramas, and sports documentaries. Here’s a selection of notable releases:

‘Newtopia’

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, ‘Newtopia’ is a South Korean romantic fantasy series featuring Park Jeong-min and Kim Jisoo. The narrative centers on a couple attempting to mend their relationship post-breakup. The series comprises eight episodes, with the first two available on February 8 and subsequent episodes released weekly. Viewers can watch in Korean, English, or Hindi.

‘Mrs.’

Available on Zee5 starting February 7, ‘Mrs.’ stars Sanya Malhotra as Richa, a dancer and choreographer struggling to express herself after marriage. Directed by Aarti Kadav, the film delves into themes of self-identity and societal expectations. The cast also includes Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya.

‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to Netflix’s documentary ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan,’ streaming from February 7. The film offers an in-depth look at the historic matches between the two nations, highlighting memorable moments and the passion driving this intense competition.

‘Game Changer’

Releasing on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, ‘Game Changer’ features Ram Charan in dual roles within a political action drama directed by Shankar. The plot focuses on a father-son duo embroiled in corruption and power struggles. The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma.

‘The Mehta Boys’

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 7, ‘The Mehta Boys’ stars Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary. The story follows an ambitious architect whose life is disrupted when he spends two days with his father after his mother’s sudden death. Themes of family relationships, grief, and reconciliation are explored, with Shreya Chaudhry in a significant role.

‘Bada Naam Karenge’

Launching on SonyLIV on February 7, ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ marks Sooraj Barjatya’s entry into web series. The narrative follows Rishabh (Ritik Ghanshani) and Surbhi (Ayesha Kaduskar) in an arranged marriage with a modern twist.

These releases offer a range of genres and stories, catering to diverse viewer preferences.



