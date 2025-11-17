‘Tortoise’ promises gripping thriller

‘Tortoise’, starring Raj Tarun and Amrutha Chowdary as the lead pair and featuring Srinivas Avasarala and Dhanya Balakrishna in key roles, has been officially launched today. The film is being jointly produced by Sasidhar Nalla, Vijay Kumar, Santhosh Emmadi, and Ramisetti Rambabu under the banners of Prashvitha Entertai9ment, SK Golden Arts, Chandamama Creations, and NVL Creations. Directed by Rithvik Kumar, the project was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, along with the release of a motion poster. Oscar-winner Chandra Bose has penned the lyrics, while Anup Rubens is composing the music.

Raj Tarun said, “The film ‘Tortoise’ will be very fresh and new. It has a very different story, and the way director Rithvik Kumar narrated it was excellent. Congratulations to our producers for backing such a good script. This film will be a great kick-start for my career.”

Director Rithvik Kumar added, “Thank you to all the media friends who attended the pooja ceremony. ‘Tortoise’ will be a very new film. It will be the best film in Raj Tarun garu’s career. The characters played by Srinivas Avasarala, Dhanya Balakrishna, and Amrutha Chowdary are very strong. This is a great thriller with a unique story and a fresh screenplay. We will begin shooting soon, and today we also released our motion poster. I thank my producers for believing in me.”

Producers Sasidhar Nalla, Vijay Kumar, Santhosh Emmadi, and Ramisetti Rambabu stated, “We loved the story. Shooting will begin soon. We have complete trust in director Rithvik Kumar, and we are very happy to be making a film with Raj Tarun garu.”