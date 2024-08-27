Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Speak Out on Hema Committee Report

The Malayalam film industry is in trouble after the release of the Hema Committee report, which has revealed serious cases of sexual misconduct. The report has caused a stir, and well-known figures like Siddique and Mukesh have been accused of harassment.

Actors Tovino Thomas, known for his roles in 2018 and Minnal Murali, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, famous for The Goat Life and Salaar, have spoken out about the recent controversy. Both have called for strict action against those involved. “Those who are accused must step down. If found guilty, they should be punished. Wrongdoers, whether big stars or not, must face consequences,” Tovino said. He also stressed the importance of creating a safe working environment for women in the industry.

Prithviraj, who also works as a producer and director, shared similar views and promised to support the victims of harassment. He criticised AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) for not handling complaints properly, saying the organization could have done more to protect survivors.



The Hema Committee report has brought to light problems like the casting couch and the influence of powerful star groups in the industry. “This isn’t just about our industry. Women should feel safe in every workplace,” Tovino added, pointing out that such issues exist in other fields as well. He urged for changes to be made to ensure everyone’s safety and justice.



On the work front, Tovino Thomas is set to appear in Ajayante Randam Moshanam, while Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently working on L2: Empuraan.

