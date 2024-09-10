Tovino Thomas gears up for 50th milestone film ‘ARM’

Star hero Tovino Thomas is set to captivate audiences with his landmark 50th film, "ARM," a highly anticipated pan-India fantasy project. Directed by debutant Jitin Lal and produced by Listyn Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures, in association with Dr. Zakaria Thomas, "ARM" features Kriti Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for release on September 12 and will be distributed in Telugu by Mythri Movie Makers.

Tovino Thomas shared insights about his 50th milestone film. He revealed, "I began my career in supporting roles and transitioned to lead roles in 2016. I never imagined that 'ARM' would be my 50th film. The script is thrilling, and portraying three distinct characters was a significant challenge."

Thomas elaborated on his preparation for the role, stating, "I practiced Kalari fight for six months to grasp the basics. The film involves complex fight sequences and character transitions, which required extensive preparation."

"ARM" explores three unique characters, including a confident thief named Mani. The film features a non-linear screenplay and intricate fight scenes. Thomas praised the debut director Jitin Lal for his creative vision and detailed execution. The movie also includes a 3D release to enhance its fictional world, with subtitles in almost 50 languages.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by DhibuNinan, promises to add to its allure. Mythri Movie Makers will handle the Telugu release, marking a significant collaboration for Thomas, who previously worked with them on "Nadigar."

Thomas also hinted at his interest in unique stories for future projects and expressed openness to exploring sequels if the right story emerges. With "ARM," he aims to offer a fresh cinematic experience while continuing his journey of diverse roles.