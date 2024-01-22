Tovino Thomas’ latest venture ‘Arm’ first look creates curiosity

Tovino Thomas, currently enjoying a successful streak, has returned with his latest venture, "ARM," a Pan-India fantasy film directed by debutant Jitin Lal. Backed by Listin Stephen under the banners Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures by Dr. Zakaria Thomas, this film marks one of the most significant budgetary investments in the history of Malayalam cinema, entirely produced in 3D. Celebrating Tovino Thomas' birthday, the film's first look poster has been unveiled, receiving a phenomenal response across the board.

"ARM" unfolds a narrative spanning three different eras, featuring Tovino Thomas in the dynamic roles of Maniyan, Ajayan, and Kunjikelu. The movie promises a visual spectacle as Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Sky converge to safeguard a celestial mystery. This highly anticipated film is set for a multi-lingual release, spanning Malayalam, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Boasting a stellar cast, "ARM" includes leading ladies Kriti Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi, alongside prominent actors Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi, Pramod Shetty, and Rohini in pivotal roles. Sujith Nambiar has penned the script, while DibuNainan Thomas has composed the music for this magnum opus.

As the film unfolds a tale of three different epochs, each with its unique storyline and challenges, "ARM" promises to be an immersive cinematic experience. With Tovino Thomas leading the charge in this visually stunning venture, fans and cinephiles alike eagerly await the release of this grand spectacle that transcends language barriers.







