Tovino Thomas pens heartfelt tribute to parents
Malayalam star Tovino Thomas recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message celebrating his parents' 42 years of togetherness. Posting a beautiful family portrait, the actor expressed gratitude and admiration for the values his parents instilled in him and his siblings.
“A story 42 years old. Begun by two, grown to 15 now. My biggest asset, my family,” Tovino wrote. “Congrats Appa & Amma, for 42 years of togetherness... We learned from you to be happy with what we have and to dream big when we can.”
The actor, who is riding high on his professional achievements, was recently honoured with the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor for his roles in Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Anweshippin Kandethum. He also bagged the Best Asian Actor award at the Septimius Awards 2023 for his acclaimed performance in 2018.
Tovino’s next project, Narivetta, has already piqued interest. Directed by Anuraj Manohar and produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan, the political drama is based on true events and will feature Tamil filmmaker Cheran in his Malayalam acting debut. The film is written by Abin Joseph, with music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Vijay.
Calling it a deeply emotional journey, Tovino had earlier shared, “This is a film I’ve been eagerly waiting for... It will entertain and make you think.” With Narivetta, Tovino continues to push creative boundaries, both emotionally and politically.