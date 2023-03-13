Trailer for Nani's Dasara to Release Beyond Telugu States

Nani is currently engaged in a whirlwind promotion spree for his upcoming and first pan-Indian film, "Dasara," directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

The filmmakers have officially announced that the trailer for the film will be launched in a grand ceremony at Prathibha Theater, and is set to release tomorrow after 3:33 PM. The entire cast and crew are expected to attend the trailer launch event.

The film also features prominent actors such as Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab. "Dasara" is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations, with music composed by Santosh Narayanan. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on March 30, 2023.