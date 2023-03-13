  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Trailer for Nani's Dasara to Release Beyond Telugu States

Trailer for Nanis Dasara to Release Beyond Telugu States
x
Highlights

Nani is currently engaged in a whirlwind promotion spree for his upcoming and first pan-Indian film, "Dasara," directed by debutant Srikanth Odela....

Nani is currently engaged in a whirlwind promotion spree for his upcoming and first pan-Indian film, "Dasara," directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

The filmmakers have officially announced that the trailer for the film will be launched in a grand ceremony at Prathibha Theater, and is set to release tomorrow after 3:33 PM. The entire cast and crew are expected to attend the trailer launch event.

The film also features prominent actors such as Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab. "Dasara" is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations, with music composed by Santosh Narayanan. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on March 30, 2023.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X