Trailer of horror-comedy ‘Lopaliki Ra Cheptha’launched

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming horror-comedy Lopaliki Ra Cheptha was unveiled in a grand event in Hyderabad, with acclaimed writer Vijayendra Prasad doing the honors. Blending spine-chilling moments with laughs, the film is now set to hit theatres on July 5, 2025.

Directed by and starring Konda Venkata Rajendra, Lopaliki Ra Cheptha also features Manisha Jashnani, Sushmita Anala, and Sancharai in key roles. Produced under the Mass Bunk Movies banner by Lakshmi Ganesh Chedella and Rajendra, the film has already generated buzz for its intriguing title, quirky songs, and spooky yet entertaining premise.

During the trailer launch, Vijayendra Prasad praised the film’s promotional content, calling it engaging and commercially promising. Actor Ramesh, lyricist Alaraju, and other guests echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the refreshing mix of horror and humor that the film offers.

The movie also boasts a talented technical team: music is composed by Davzand, cinematography is handled by RevanthLevaka and Aravind Ganesh, while editing is by Vamsi.

With its unique theme and youthful energy, Lopaliki Ra Cheptha aims to deliver a fun theatrical experience when it opens to audiences on July 5.