‘Transformers One’trailer promises an epic origin story

Fans of the Transformers franchise have reason to celebrate as the trailer for the upcoming animated science fiction action film, Transformers One, has been unveiled. Set to the iconic Linkin Park track "What I've Done," the trailer teases a compelling origin story for Cybertron’s greatest warriors.





The trailer provides a glimpse into the backstory of Optimus Prime and Megatron, exploring how they transitioned from brothers-in-arms to mortal enemies. It chronicles their evolution from simple worker bots, devoid of transformation abilities, to powerful warriors ready to combat a mysterious villain threatening their home planet, Cybertron.



Unlike the live-action Transformers movies, which depict the robots as inherently battle-ready, Transformers One offers a fresh narrative, detailing the characters’ journey to becoming the iconic figures fans know and love.

Directed by Josh Cooley, the film boasts an impressive voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson. Hemsworth voices a young Optimus Prime, formerly known as Orion Pax, while Henry lends his voice to D-16, the bot destined to become Megatron. This film marks Hemsworth's first foray into animated features. He made a conscious effort to differentiate his voice for Optimus Prime, consulting Peter Cullen, the legendary voice actor for Optimus Prime in various Transformers media, to perfect his performance.

Paramount Pictures is set to release Transformers One in India on September 20, offering audiences the chance to experience the film in English and Hindi across 2D, 3D, 4D, and IMAX 3D formats. With its intriguing premise and star-studded cast, Transformers One promises to be an exciting addition to the beloved franchise, delving deep into the origins of its most iconic characters.