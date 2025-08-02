‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ ramps up hype with massy dance number ‘Iskithadi Uskithadi’

The much-anticipated film Tribanadhari Barbarik, featuring veteran actor Sathyaraj in a powerful lead role, is steadily building momentum with its unique narrative and impressive musical line-up. Backed by popular director Maruthi and produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the Vanara Celluloid banner, the film is directed by Mohan Srivatsa. With Aditya Music onboard for the soundtrack, each musical release has added to the film’s rising buzz.

The latest track, Iskithadi Uskithadi, has become an instant attention-grabber. Infused with native rhythms and quirky modern beats, the song, composed by Infusion Band, is crafted to appeal directly to mass audiences, especially in B and C centres. Its foot-tapping tempo, coupled with local flavour and celebratory vibe, makes it a surefire chartbuster in festive and dance settings.

Lyricist Raghu Ram delivers playful, catchy lines that perfectly match the energetic beats. But the standout of the track is undoubtedly Rahul Sipligunj, whose raw, rustic vocals add punch and authenticity to the lively composition.

The music video bursts with vibrant visuals, capturing a carnival-like atmosphere. Leading the charge is Udaya Bhanu, who steals the show with her bold, high-energy dance performance. Her powerful moves and commanding presence turn the song into a full-blown visual treat. The choreography is fast-paced and crowd-friendly, ensuring the number leaves a lasting impact.

Earlier released tracks such as Nee Valle Nee Valle, Anaganaga Kathala, and the Barbarik Theme Song have also struck a chord with listeners. With post-production now wrapped, the film’s team is ramping up promotions, and fans can expect a release date announcement soon. Tribanadhari Barbarik promises to be a compelling entertainer that blends mass elements with strong storytelling.