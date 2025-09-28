‘Trimukha’ completes filming, post-production works in full swing

The multilingual cinematic venture Trimukha, produced by Sridevi Maddali and Ramesh Maddali under Akhira Dream Creations, has officially wrapped up its principal photography and entered the final leg of post-production.

Expressing their delight, the producers said the film has surpassed their expectations. “Under the visionary direction of Razesh Naidu and the powerful performances of our cast, Trimukha has grown into something extraordinary. We are confident the audience will witness a high-quality spectacle,” they stated.

The film features Sunny Leone in a prominent role, supported by a strong ensemble that includes Yogesh Kalle, Akriti Agarwal, CID Aditya Srivastava, Praveen, Shakalaka Shankar, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy, Suman, Ravi Prakash, Sahithi, Surya, Jeeva, and Gemini Suresh. Directed by Razesh Naidu, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Shaik Rabbani, Trimukha has been crafted with an accomplished technical crew. Music is composed by Vinod Yajamanya, while Konga Srinivas handled cinematography.









Conceived as a pan-India project, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It is now being dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam to reach wider audiences. Initially budgeted at ₹10 crore, the production scale was later enhanced, pushing the overall investment to nearly ₹15 crore, including promotions and marketing.

The makers are targeting a theatrical release in the first week of December. An official announcement regarding the exact date is expected soon, further intensifying the buzz around this ambitious project.