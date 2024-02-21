Tripti Dimri comes on board for a popular horror franchise

Tripti Dimri, acclaimed for her role in "Animal," has secured a significant role in the highly anticipated film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." Following her major opportunity as the female lead in "Aashiqui 3" alongside Karthik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri is set to join the star-studded cast of the third installment of the popular "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" franchise.

In "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," Karthik Aaryan takes on the male protagonist role, while the talented Vidya Balan reprises her iconic character as Manjulika. Additionally, the film features Madhuri Dixit in a crucial role, further elevating the anticipation surrounding this horror-comedy flick. The franchise has been well-received by Hindi audiences, with the first part starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel, while the second part featured Karthik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani.

The success and entertainment quotient of the previous installments have heightened expectations for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." AneesBazmee, who directed the second part, is once again at the helm of this eagerly awaited third installment. With the film slated for a Diwali 2024 release, fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of this beloved franchise and the addition of Tripti Dimri to its stellar cast.







