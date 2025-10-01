Tripti Dimri shines in liquid gold look

Tripti Dimri, the rising star who will be seen alongside Prabhas in the much-anticipated film Spirit, turned heads with her latest glamorous outing. The actress was captured in a dazzling bronze sequin gown that shimmered like liquid gold under the lights, making fashion lovers pause and admire her striking presence.

The strapless gown, sleek in design, flowed elegantly to the floor with a neat slit at the back, allowing both comfort and sophistication. Every flicker of light danced across the sequins, giving the outfit a bold yet graceful vibe. The minimal fuss of the cut highlighted Tripti’s natural frame, letting the radiant glow of the gown take center stage.

For accessories, Tripti chose bold ear cuffs that contrasted beautifully with her soft, wavy hair. Her calm expression and poised stance elevated the look further, proving that style is not just about clothing but about the aura one carries.

With big projects like Spirit and O’ Romeo on the horizon, Tripti Dimri is effortlessly blending confidence with elegance, both on-screen and off-screen. Her latest fashion moment not only showcased her impeccable styling choices but also hinted at the commanding presence she continues to build in Indian cinema.