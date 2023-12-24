Tripti Dimri spending sleepless nights reading all messages

After the release of "Animal," Tripti Dimri has gained significant attention and popularity. She is receiving love from fans, media attention, and is frequently featured in interviews and paparazzi coverage at events. Tripti has become a sensation on social media, with numerous posts, messages, and reels dedicated to her. She is also among the most searched individuals on Google in recent months.

When asked about how it feels to be the national crush, Tripti shared, "I’ve been getting a lot of love, and my phone has been constantly ringing. I am getting sleepless nights because you know the excitement of reading the messages keeps you up all night."

Tripti Dimri is reportedly receiving multiple offers, and it is said that she has already signed several projects, which will be officially announced in the coming days. It will be interesting to see how she navigates her career in the industry moving forward.