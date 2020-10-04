Trisha accepts Prakash Raj's Green India Challenge
Highlights
Famous actress Trisha Krishnan accepted Prakash Raj's Green India Challenge and planted saplings at her home in Chennai on Saturday
Ranga Reddy: Famous actress Trisha Krishnan accepted Prakash Raj's Green India Challenge and planted saplings at her home in Chennai on Saturday.
She posted the pictures of her planting saplings in her Twitter account. She appreciated the efforts of the Telangana government, Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar for the initiative.
