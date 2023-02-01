Trisha Confirmed as Lead Actress Opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 67.

The much-awaited Kollywood film Thalapathy 67 has added a new piece of information to its cast. The filmmakers have declared that the famous actress Trisha Krishnan will star alongside Vijay in the lead role. This exciting news was revealed through a special promotional video.

The two popular actors will be sharing the screen after 14 years, making the film all the more special. In addition to Trisha and Vijay, several big names in the industry will be joining the cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sandy. The movie, produced by Seven Screen Studio, is being shot on a grand scale. The music for the film will be composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.







