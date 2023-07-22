Tulu movie "Circus" completes 30 days

Mangalore: Rock star Rupesh Shetty's "Circus", which created a record in Tulu Nadu, has completed its 30th day across Tulu cinema in Karnataka in general and the coastal districts in particular It has entered its third week in Mumbai.

Jayanna Films released the movie in Mumbai. The movie has performed well in all the places where it has been released.

The film directed by himself (Rupesh Shetty is the winner of Bigg Boss seaso 9 in Kannada )s created history in Tulu cinema by getting most watched movie in Karnataka . Not only that, Circus has broken all the records in the history of Tulu cinema. Actor and director Rupesh Shetty said, "Comedy has a lot of importance in Circus Tulu movie. It is appreciated not only in Tulu Nadu but also abroad. Even though there is a small market for Tulu cinema, it is a matter of happiness that Tulu people are supporting it in such a big way.

51 premiere shows abroad!

Before the release of the movie Circus, 51 premiere shows have already been done in the country and abroad. The film received an unprecedented response and the film was simultaneously released abroad and had a successful run.