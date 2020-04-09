TV anchor found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TV serial actress and anchor Shanti aka Vishwashanti found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Yellareddyguda engineers colony under SR Nagar police station limits on Thursday.

The SR Nagar police rushed to the spot and gathered information. The police seized her mobile phone and enquired her neighbours for more details. They registered a suspicious death case and are verifying the CCTV footage at the area for any clues that led to her death.

The police said that the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem and the investigation will be launched based on the report. Meanwhile, several TV actors condoled the death of Shanti.