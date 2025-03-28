Twinkle Khanna enjoys peaceful park evening with Akshay Kumar and mom Dimple Kapadia

Mumbai: In a heartwarming display of family bonding, Twinkle Khanna, on Friday, enjoyed a peaceful evening at the park with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, and her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.

The trio soaked in the calm surroundings, showcasing a serene moment away from their hectic lives. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Mela' actress shared a couple of her photos with her family members and captioned it, “A small patch of earth and a few people to call my own. Joy in its simplest form. What brings you the greatest joy”?

The first image features Akshay standing next to their daughter, Nitara, and their pet dog, while Twinkle is seen lying on the grass. Meanwhile, Dimple can be spotted engaged in conversation with a lady. The second image features the ‘Housefull’ actor playing with his pet dog, while Twinkle sits and watches them. The pictures beautifully capture a precious family moment, with everyone enjoying quality time together. Akshay, Twinkle, Dimple, and their loved ones are seen sharing laughter and joy in the simple yet meaningful moments of their day.

Notably, Twinkle added B Praak’s popular track, “Teri Mitti,” from Akshay Kumar’s film “Kesari,” to the post.

Earlier, the ‘Mrs Funnybones’ author gave a glimpse into her Parisian getaway, revealing her ultimate Parisian indulgence. Twinkle traveled with her kids on the Eurostar, noting that Paris offers something for everyone, from the artistic to the adventurous.

In her post, Twinkle shared how the rooms she stayed in were thoughtfully equipped with a guitar, adding a playful touch for anyone feeling musically inspired—whether to serenade a loved one or perhaps even the housekeeping staff. She also indulged in Parisian cuisine, enjoying sushi so exquisite that it made her temporarily forget about the city’s traditional dishes. However, when it comes to her ultimate Parisian treat, nothing beats macarons.

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of the late veteran actor Rajesh Khanna, rose to prominence in the film industry in the 90s and early 2000s. Following the setback of her ambitious film Mela, she decided to step away from acting, marry Akshay, and embark on a new chapter of her life as a writer.



