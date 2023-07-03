Udhayanidhi Stalin gifts Bentley Mini Cooper ‘Maamannan’ director Mari Selvaraj

“Maamannan” is the latest Tamil political thriller directed by Mari Selvaraj, featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu in the lead roles. The movie was released on June 29, 2023, and has been receiving rave reviews from both critics and audiences.



The film’s lead actor, who is also the producer, is thrilled with the movie’s reception at the box office. As a token of appreciation, he gifted the director a Bentley Mini Cooper and handed over the key to him. Pictures of this event have surfaced on the internet and are making rounds on social media. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh in crucial roles. Red Giant Movies produced the film, which has AR Rahman as the composer.