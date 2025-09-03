Ufff Yeh Siyapaa: A dialogue-free comedy-thriller backed by a.r. Rahman’s music

Bollywood is set to witness a bold experiment with Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, a dark comedy-thriller directed by G. Ashok and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the Luv Films banner. Hitting theatres on September 5, 2025, the film unfolds without a single dialogue, relying on powerful performances, physical humor, and a groundbreaking soundtrack by A. R. Rahman.

The story follows Kesari Lal Singh (Sohum Shah), whose ordinary life turns upside down after a mistaken drug delivery drags him into a whirlpool of chaos. His wife Pushpa (Nushrratt Bharuccha) begins doubting his fidelity with neighbour Kamini (Nora Fatehi), while Inspector Hasmukh (Omkar Kapoor) brings his own secrets into the mix. What follows is a comedy of errors where gestures, timing, and Rahman’s music replace words.

For Rahman, the project was a refreshing challenge. “In most films, dialogues dominate and music supports, but here, the score itself is the narrative. It was a joy to experiment with hybrid styles for a comedy-thriller,” he shared. The already released track Dil Parinda offers audiences a taste of this unique soundscape.

Director G. Ashok, known for Bhaagamathie and Durgamati, takes a daring leap into silent storytelling while balancing slapstick and suspense. The ensemble cast—featuring Sohum Shah, Nushrratt, Nora, Sharib Hashmi, and Omkar Kapoor—brings the film’s eccentric world to life through expressive performances.

Reminiscent of Pushpak Vimana (1987) yet refreshed with contemporary energy, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is more than a film—it’s a cinematic experiment that proves silence can speak volumes.