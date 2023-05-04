Ugram Now Showing in Theatres with Lowest Ticket Prices

Allari Naresh's upcoming action thriller "Ugram" has generated a lot of buzz among audiences due to his surprisingly violent character. To further promote the film, several young Tollywood heroes such as Nikhil, Adivi Sesh, and Vishwak Sen have joined in and received positive reactions from viewers. The film is set to release tomorrow, and the unit is coming up with unique promotional ideas.

The makers of "Ugram" have decided to lower ticket prices in multiplexes and single screens across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This move is expected to benefit the film, and if it receives strong word of mouth, it could become unstoppable due to the low rates. This strategy has been successful for other films, such as Suhas' "Writer Padmabhushan," which became a box office success by drawing great crowds due to its low ticket prices.

While big movies are opting for government permission for ticket rate hikes, smaller films are taking the opposite route and cashing in on audience support. The makers of "Ugram" are hoping for a similar outcome. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film also stars Mirna Menon opposite Allari Naresh in the lead role.