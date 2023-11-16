Unstoppable with NBK Animal Movie Special Episode Premiere Date Announced













Exciting news for fans of the much-loved Telugu celebrity talk show, "Unstoppable with NBK," featuring the charismatic host Nandamuri Balakrishna. The show has been renewed for a special limited edition, and the anticipation is skyrocketing with the announcement that Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor will be gracing the event to promote his highly awaited movie, "Animal."

The special episode, set to premiere on November 24, 2023, on the popular OTT platform Aha, promises to be a thrilling experience for viewers. Ranbir Kapoor will be joined by the talented actress Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Stay tuned for the specific premiere time, to be announced in the coming days.

During this exclusive episode, the "Animal" team will delve into their experiences while working on the film, generating even more buzz for its worldwide release on December 1, 2023, in multiple languages. The movie has already captured audience attention with its engaging promotional content, building immense expectations among fans. Don't miss out on the insights and excitement as the stars share behind-the-scenes stories on "Unstoppable with NBK