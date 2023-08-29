Upendra’s directorial ‘UI’ makes headlines

After a break of eight years, renowned Kannada actor Upendra, has taken director’s chair with “UI,” a project announced a year and a half ago. After the announcement, there is no buzz regarding the film. Now, the film has recently made headlines.

Presently, Upendra has ignited the anticipation of his followers by unveiling a teaser video that cleverly spoofs the tradition of revealing the first look posters, teasers, and trailers to generate hype for an upcoming film. In this footage, he engages in a light-hearted exchange with the producers, raising questions about the necessity of extensive promotions for a genuinely exceptional movie. The producers find themselves caught off guard, and this unconventional tactic has not only triggered interest but has also suggested that the eagerly awaited first glimpses might be on the horizon.

G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth backed this pan-Indian production under the banners of Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers. While particulars about the ensemble and crew, including the lead actress, are still under wraps.