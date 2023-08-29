Live
- JEO lauds Ayurveda student for winning prize
- Plaints received at Spandana to be resolved soon: SPs
- Vijayawada: PhD awarded to ALC faculty
- Another bold actress on cards for “Bigg Boss season 7”
- ‘Jawan’ vs ‘Kushi’: Films to fight in this aspect also
- Vijayawada: Assistant Public Prosecutor in ACB net
- Deshpande from Karnataka takes oath as TTD Board member
- Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours
- Upendra’s directorial ‘UI’ makes headlines
- RIL’s $150-bn capex in 10 yrs biggest ever in India
Just In
Upendra’s directorial ‘UI’ makes headlines
After a break of eight years, renowned Kannada actor Upendra, has taken director’s chair with “UI,” a project announced a year and a half ago. After...
After a break of eight years, renowned Kannada actor Upendra, has taken director’s chair with “UI,” a project announced a year and a half ago. After the announcement, there is no buzz regarding the film. Now, the film has recently made headlines.
Presently, Upendra has ignited the anticipation of his followers by unveiling a teaser video that cleverly spoofs the tradition of revealing the first look posters, teasers, and trailers to generate hype for an upcoming film. In this footage, he engages in a light-hearted exchange with the producers, raising questions about the necessity of extensive promotions for a genuinely exceptional movie. The producers find themselves caught off guard, and this unconventional tactic has not only triggered interest but has also suggested that the eagerly awaited first glimpses might be on the horizon.
G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth backed this pan-Indian production under the banners of Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers. While particulars about the ensemble and crew, including the lead actress, are still under wraps.