Upendra's Kabza Shoot At Ramoji Film City

Sandalwood Real Star Upendra has decided to kick-start the New Year 2020 with a bang. Yes after New Year Celebrations, the actor and the entire unit of his upcoming film Kabza is all set to head to Hyderabad's famed studio Ramoji Film City.

Uppi's Kabza will go on floors on January 2, 2020. The makers are said to have readied a huge set in RFC to shoot the scenes. The first schedule will be for 40 days as per members of the unit. Upendra's Kabza deals with rowdyism that took place between 1947 to 1984. So the makers have erected special sets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to give a realistic feel that will transport back the audience to that era. So, after the first schedule in RFC, the Kabza crew will shift the location to Bengaluru's Minerva Mill to shoot the rest of the movie. Director R. Chandru says that a few portions willl also be shot near Devanahalli. The film will have a fight sequence between Upendra and Avinash.

The speciality about Upendra's Kabza will be that it will be released in seven Indian languages. While the movie will be shot simultaneously in Kananda, Telugu and Tamil, Kabza will also be dubbed into Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali which seems to be a first for any Kannada movie.

With the movie being done such a huge scale, one can well imagine the expectations from the audience about movie. We will bring you more updates on Upendra's Kabza so watch this space.