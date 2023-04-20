US Advance Premiere Sales for Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha

Sai Dharam Tej's latest film, "Virupaksha," is all set to hit theatres tomorrow (April 21) in Hyderabad. This horror and thriller flick marks his comeback after recovering from injury and is also his first film in this genre. The movie has been receiving positive vibes from the audience, with the trailer and teaser generating a lot of interest.

"Virupaksha" is set in a rural backdrop with a storyline that revolves around superstitions and supernatural elements, taking the audience on a thrilling ride. The film has been certified with an "A" rating by the censor board, and the makers have promised to offer a thrilling and terrifying experience to the viewers.

The advance US premiere sales for "Virupaksha" have been impressive, grossing $35,000 at the box office. This figure is significant compared to Sai Dharam Tej's previous movies, and analysts predict that "Virupaksha" could potentially record the highest US opening in his career.

The film is written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu, with Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra as the production house. Samyuktha Menon plays the lead actress, while Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for the film.