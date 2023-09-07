Live
- ASEAN-India focus on rice, millets to ensure food security
- Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls on KCR in Hyderabad
- 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam': Ensemble of 78 instrumentalists to perform for world leaders attending G20 Summit
- BJP Questions Sonia's 'deafening' silence on Santan Dharma remarks by DMK leaders including TN CM
- UP to publish first ever dialect dictionary soon
- Akshay’s next gets a new title ‘Mission Raniganj’
- G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday
- Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain, says MP CM
- Controversial comments not new for DMK MP A Raja. Hindus are Shudras he said in 2022
- Onlooker! Aditya-L1 camera takes a selfie and images of Earth, Moon
Just In
‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’massive action schedule begins
The crazy project “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” in the successful combination of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar is going to be the biggest mass action entertainer that will please masses to the core.
The crazy project “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” in the successful combination of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar is going to be the biggest mass action entertainer that will please masses to the core.
Recently, director Harish Shankar shared a poster to reveal all the weapons to be used by the protagonist in the movie being made ambitiously by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.
Pawan Kalyan joined the shoot today and the new schedule begins with a massive action sequence. On the occasion, the makers unveiled a brand-new poster. Pawan Kalyan oozes swag and looks stylish in a khaki dress with shades on. Production designer Anand Sai and team erected a massive set for the schedule.
Harish Shankar, known for his ability to connect with the pulse of the masses, has once again picked a subject that will largely gratify the masses. He is presenting Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen mass avatar as an arduous police officer.
Sreeleela is paired opposite Pawan Kalyan in the movie which features some noted actors in important roles. Coming to the technical crew, Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad helms the music. Editing is by Chota K Prasad. The action sequences are overseen by stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman.