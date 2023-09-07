‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’massive action schedule begins

The crazy project “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” in the successful combination of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar is going to be the biggest mass action entertainer that will please masses to the core.

Recently, director Harish Shankar shared a poster to reveal all the weapons to be used by the protagonist in the movie being made ambitiously by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Pawan Kalyan joined the shoot today and the new schedule begins with a massive action sequence. On the occasion, the makers unveiled a brand-new poster. Pawan Kalyan oozes swag and looks stylish in a khaki dress with shades on. Production designer Anand Sai and team erected a massive set for the schedule.

Harish Shankar, known for his ability to connect with the pulse of the masses, has once again picked a subject that will largely gratify the masses. He is presenting Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen mass avatar as an arduous police officer.

Sreeleela is paired opposite Pawan Kalyan in the movie which features some noted actors in important roles. Coming to the technical crew, Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad helms the music. Editing is by Chota K Prasad. The action sequences are overseen by stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman.









