Vaashi Full HD Movie leaked on IBOMMA and MOVIERULZ

Starting on July 17, the US-based streaming service Netflix will offer the Malayalam film Vaashi in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh are the leads of the Vishnu Raghav-directed courtroom drama.

Regional movies, especially those in South Indian languages, are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide. This is because each southern Indian language offers distinctive films that frequently reflect the customs, cultures, settings, and other aspects of that region. In addition, there is a sizable South Indian diaspora present all over the world. As a result, leading platforms are actively purchasing films in these languages. Furthermore, given southern films offer freshness and plots different from Hindi.

It has become a common scenario for a few people and websites to upload new releases on the internet. Despite the budget and language, almost all films are available online with HD prints on piracy sites like Movierulz, tamilrockers, Ibomma, etc before they release on official digital video streaming platforms. The latest news is that the latest sensational film Vikram has also been released online before its release date on OTT platforms.



