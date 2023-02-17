Vaathi/Sir Movie OTT Streaming Platform and Release Date FIxed

Vaathi, an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film directed by Venki Atluri and starring the versatile actor Dhanush, has been eagerly awaited by fans. Dhanush has earned critical acclaim for his performances in films such as Asuran, Polladhavan, Kodi, Karnan, and VIP, where he has played a wide range of memorable characters.

Vaathi, which has been titled Sir in Telugu, was simultaneously shot in both languages. The movie's teaser trailer, released on Dhanush's birthday, has already generated excitement among fans. The film is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

While the film's theatrical release is highly anticipated, it has also been confirmed that Vaathi's digital and satellite rights have been acquired by Netflix. However, there is currently no reliable information available about the OTT release date. It is tentatively expected to be released on Netflix on April 17, 2023, after a 45-day theatrical run.