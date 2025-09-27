Varalaxmi, Pooja Sarthkumar comes with a production house

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, celebrated for her fearless roles and versatility, is stepping into a new chapter of her career by donning the dual roles of producer and director. Joining hands with her sister Pooja Sarathkumar, the duo has launched their maiden production banner, Dosa Diaries, marking the start of an exciting journey in filmmaking.

Their debut project, titled Saraswathi, was officially announced today. The title design itself is a teaser — with the letter ‘I’ highlighted in red, hinting at the film’s suspenseful and intense theme. Promising to be a high-concept thriller, Saraswathi comes with the weight of both a gripping narrative and an ensemble cast.

Varalaxmi herself takes the lead, supported by acclaimed actors Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Naveen Chandra, who are set to bring depth to pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film boasts a stellar crew. Music will be composed by Thaman S, while cinematography will be handled by A.M. Edwin Sakay. Venkat Raajen is on board as the editor, with Sudheer Macharla as the art director and Praveen Daniel serving as the executive producer.

With such a strong mix of talent both in front of and behind the camera, Saraswathi is shaping up to be a promising cinematic experience. More details about the film’s storyline and release will be revealed soon.