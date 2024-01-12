Live
- Economic and social power for the people through guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah
- INDIA bloc will finalise seat sharing on time: Tejashwi Yadav
- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opens up about her B-town entry
- ‘Hanu-Man’ to increase shows from tomorrow
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on small screens: Check out the digital and satellite partners of this Mahesh Babu starrer
- Sensex up more than 800 points led by IT stocks
- BJP forms 20 clusters for 80 LS seats in UP
- We will visit Ayodhya after 22 January and offer puja: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- MSP appoints committee for Khairatabad constituency
- Israel's war expenses in 2023 reached $6.59 bn
Just In
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opens up about her B-town entry
‘Hanu-Man’ has made a powerful entry into the public sphere, initiating its cinematic journey with enthusiasm.
‘Hanu-Man’ has made a powerful entry into the public sphere, initiating its cinematic journey with enthusiasm. The film, which also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a significant role, has garnered positive attention, with Varalaxmi expressing confidence that ‘Hanu-Man’ will be a sure-shot hit.
Addressing inquiries about a potential Bollywood entry, Varalaxmi, affectionately known as Varu, revealed, "I received a few offers, but they lacked excitement. Currently, there are no intentions to venture into the Bollywood industry." The seasoned actor has found success in her transition to character roles, securing substantial roles and becoming one of the most sought-after heroines in Telugu cinema.
Varalaxmi's portrayal in “Hanu-Man” has received acclaim, adding to her repertoire of impactful performances. As the film continues to make waves, Varalaxmi's steadfast dedication to her craft and her strategic role choices continue to position her as a prominent figure in the dynamic landscape of Telugu cinema. ‘Hanu-Man’'s promising start, coupled with Varalaxmi's commendable performance, contributes to the film's growing success.