Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opens up about her B-town entry

‘Hanu-Man’ has made a powerful entry into the public sphere, initiating its cinematic journey with enthusiasm. The film, which also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a significant role, has garnered positive attention, with Varalaxmi expressing confidence that ‘Hanu-Man’ will be a sure-shot hit.

Addressing inquiries about a potential Bollywood entry, Varalaxmi, affectionately known as Varu, revealed, "I received a few offers, but they lacked excitement. Currently, there are no intentions to venture into the Bollywood industry." The seasoned actor has found success in her transition to character roles, securing substantial roles and becoming one of the most sought-after heroines in Telugu cinema.

Varalaxmi's portrayal in “Hanu-Man” has received acclaim, adding to her repertoire of impactful performances. As the film continues to make waves, Varalaxmi's steadfast dedication to her craft and her strategic role choices continue to position her as a prominent figure in the dynamic landscape of Telugu cinema. ‘Hanu-Man’'s promising start, coupled with Varalaxmi's commendable performance, contributes to the film's growing success.