Varalaxmi's 'Danny 'releases on OTT platform
Two months after the first OTT film ' Ponmagal Vandhal' got released, the Tamil cinema's continued association with the digital platforms saw one more release on Saturday.
' Danny', a film starring Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar as a fiery cop with Sayaji Shinde as one of her co-stars hit the cyber world and has received mixed to negative reviews. ' Shakuntala Devi' is another biggie with Vidya Balan in the lead which has already been exposed to a multi-lingual market two days ago.
July 14 would see another release titled ' Lock Up' starring Vaibhav, son of Kothandarami Reddy and Vani Bhojan.
