Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon's Bhediya Will Be Screened At 53rd IFFI…

It is all known that Bollywood's young and talented actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to hit the big screens with the 'Bhediya' movie. The earlier released trailer showcased a glimpse of the main plot. It is all amazing and showcased how Varun Dhawan turns into a wolf at nights. Well, in Telugu, ace producer Allu Aravind is releasing the movie with the title 'Thodelu'. A few hours ago, the pre-release event was held in Hyderabad and even the lead actors participated in the press-release event and answered a few questions along with Aravind.



The makers also released a new promo from the movie and treated all the fans of Varun Dhawan… Take a look!

The new promo starts off with a voice over where it doles out that once in a village the mother goat asks its seven children to stay at home while she will go out for the food. But the wolf who awaits for this situation, takes the advantage of this instance. In between, it is shown how Varun Dhawan turns into a wolf and changes his attire completely into an animal.

Bhediya movie is based on ancient Arunachali folklore. It is the story of Bhaskar, an ordinary man who transforms into a wolf after he gets bitten by an animal.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off by showcasing how a wolf bites Varun and then he starts behaving abnormally at night. He along with his couple of friends move to the jungle to have fun but this sudden development turns Varun's life up-side-down. In the night times, he starts turning into a wolf and turns deadly. He also behaves like the wolf and eats in the same way too. His friends seek the help of Kriti Sanon who is introduced as a doctor. But all her actions also go in vain. So, we need to wait and watch to know why the wolf bites only Varun…

Well, Bhediya movie is also being screened at IFFI 2022. The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will begin on 20th November, 2022 and end on 28th November, 2022. The 53rd edition of this film festival is going to be held in Goa.

Join Varun Dhawan for the screening of Bhediya at #IFFI53 happening in Goa from Nov 20th - 28th, 2022. Starring: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan Director: Amar Kaushik ⏲️ : 5:30 PM 🗓️: Nov 25th, 2022 📍: INOX Panjim, Audi 1#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/98LZ9S4QLQ — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 19, 2022

Speaking about other details of the Bhediya movie, it is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. This thriller has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of lead actress and will be seen as Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati. This movie is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series and is all set to entertain with all the spine-chilling sequences!

Being a horror movie, this movie will hit the big screens 25th November, 2022!