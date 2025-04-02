Varun Sharma on working in 'Rahu Ketu': 'Comedy is my happy space'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Sharma, who is reuniting with Pulkit Samrat for the upcoming film ‘Rahu Ketu’, has said that film is a happy space for him as he is naturally inclined towards the comedy genre.

In the film, Varun steps into a role that requires him to play to his strengths. The film also stars actress Shalini Pandey. A potpourri of humour, fantasy, and an adventurous storyline, the filming began for the project this week.

Talking about the film, Varun said, “This is such a special film and such a fun story to bring to screen. Getting back on set with Pulkit feels like a homecoming. Comedy is my happy space, and with Rahu Ketu, we are bringing a unique idea to the audience. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the madness we’re about to create”.

‘Rahu Ketu’ promises a fun-filled ride. The film is directed by Vipul Vig, and is backed by Zee Studios who took to social media to unveil the project, captioning their announcement, “Some call it fate, we call it #RahuKetu ka khel! Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge, shoot begins now”.

Varun Sharma is known for his flawless comedy and timing. His work in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise, which began in the middle of 2010s, has been lauded time and again, accumulating a huge fan-following across age groups.

The hit comedy franchise has 3 parts so far, with ‘Fukrey’, ‘Fukrey Returns’ and ‘Fukrey 3’, with all three of them turning out to be huge hits at the domestic box-office.

All of them have been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and follow a group of Delhi based guys who get caught in crossfires while trying to make a quick buck.



