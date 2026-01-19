Varun Tej’s ‘Korean Kanakaraju’ glimpse thrills

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s much-awaited crazy entertainer #VT15, directed by the talented Merlapaka Gandhi and backed by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, is being mounted on a prestigious scale with grand visuals and world-class production values. Blending horror and comedy with a cross-cultural twist, the film unfolds across Indian and Korean settings. With its inventive premise, stylish production, and a narrative that swings seamlessly between spooky and funny, the film is gearing up to deliver a genre experience unlike anything Varun Tej has attempted before. Extending birthday wishes to Varun Tej, the makers unveiled the film’s title through a glimpse that offers fun-chilled thrills.

The teaser opens with Korean cops savagely beating Satya, grilling him about a mysterious figure. He gasps out his identity — a professional photographer from Penukonda, Ananthapur. Enter Ritika Naik, who steps in to clarify him — they are hunting Kanakaraju. Tension builds with a spine-chilling vibe — bats swarm under a blood-red full moon, and a dragon atop a vessel hisses eerie sounds. Then, the protagonist explodes onto the scene as Kanakaraju, with a knife gleaming in hand. Rocking a rugged lungi, long wild hair, and Trident–Damaruk tattoos snaking up his arm, he embodies raw menace.

Satya urges Ritika, “Whistle for him.” What follows is a brutal knife massacre, the blade etched with Korean script. Kanakaraju perches atop the table amid the carnage, flashing a chilling smile and stern glare. “I’m back,” he growls in the Korean language. The screen erupts with the title — ‘Korean Kanakaraju’ (KOKA).

Merlapaka Gandhi proves his unique storytelling knack once again, masterfully blending fun, pulse-pounding action, and eerie chills into a first-of-its-kind glimpse that hooks viewers instantly.

Varun Tej doesn’t just transform — he reinvents himself. Those piercing blue eyes amp up the menace, delivering a rugged, never-before-seen intensity that is utterly commanding. Ritika Naik pairs as the leading lady, while Satya nails yet another hilarious supporting turn.

Manoj Reddy Katasani’s cinematography delivers polished, grand visuals, elevated by S. Thaman’s thumping BGM. Satyaa G’s crisp editing keeps the energy razor-sharp. The production values are super solid.

This glimpse teases a wildly unique ride, building massive hype. It is indeed a perfect birthday treat for Varun Tej. Through the glimpse, the makers announced a Summer 2026 theatrical release.