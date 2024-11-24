‘Vashistha’ Movie Launched with Grand Pooja Ceremony

Vashistha, starring Suman Tej and Anu Sri in the lead roles, had its grand launch today with a traditional pooja ceremony. The event took place at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of the project under the banner of Little Babies Creations, with Baby Neha presenting the film and Nori Nagaprasad as the producer. Directed by Harish Chava, Vashistha is a mythological social drama that promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and powerful performances.

The pooja ceremony saw the presence of several prominent figures from the film industry. Nagbala Suresh Kumar, founder-president of the Telugu Television Association, clapped for the muhurat shot, while producer Lion Sai Venkat handed over the script. Actor Gagan Vihari switched on the camera, and ad filmmaker Yamuna Kishore directed the first short sequence.







During the event, DOP Kartik Garimella expressed his excitement about working on Vashistha. He said, “I’m thrilled to be part of this film. Thanks to director Harish and producer Nagaprasad for this opportunity. The visuals in this film are expected to be significant, and I hope this movie brings me great recognition as a cinematographer.”













Music director Shakeer Meir Vali also shared his enthusiasm, saying, “It’s a pleasure to speak here today. As a music director, I find myself deeply connected to the emotions in the story, which I felt strongly when I heard the script of Vashistha. I will strive to deliver music that complements the success of this film.”

Actress Anita, who plays a crucial role in the film, thanked director Harish and producer Nagaprasad for the opportunity to be part of such a meaningful project.









Producer Lion Sai Venkat shared his hopes for the film's success, drawing comparisons with the blockbuster Hanuman. He remarked, "Looking at the poster of Vashistha, it reminds me of the Hanuman movie. Just like that, I hope this movie becomes a massive hit. The team working on this film is highly talented, and there’s a palpable sense of confidence and joy among them. I wish the entire team all the best."

Producer Nori Nagaprasad also expressed his happiness, stating, “It’s a proud moment for us as we begin Vashistha with this pooja ceremony. With a strong script in place, we are confident this film will provide a great experience to the audience. When we shared the script with Suman Tej, he was immediately excited. The entire team is working with great enthusiasm, and we look forward to presenting a successful movie to the audience. I hope the media continues to support us."

Nagbala Suresh Kumar, speaking on the occasion, encouraged the team to continue working in unity to ensure the film's success. He highlighted the growing competition in theaters, OTT, and YouTube, urging the team to employ effective marketing strategies to reach a wider audience.







Director Harish Chava thanked everyone who attended the event, explaining that Vashistha is a social drama set against a village backdrop, filled with action and entertainment. "When I narrated the script, Suman Tej instantly agreed to join the project. I’ve been supported by a wonderful team, including music director Meir Vali and DOP Kartik. The entire team has been cooperative, and with producer Nagaprasad by my side, I am confident that we will bring a great movie to the audience."

Hero Suman Tej, who has previously appeared in three films, expressed his excitement about working in a movie with a backdrop similar to Rangasthalam. He said, “When I heard the script of Vashistha, it felt like the perfect project I had been waiting for. The title itself has a positive vibe. Director Harish’s talent will shine through this film. I immediately agreed to be a part of it. We have a friendly and talented team, and I’m looking forward to presenting a great movie to the audience. I hope we will meet again at the success meet of Vashistha.”